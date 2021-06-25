No One Was Happier About Montreal's Victory Over Vegas Than WFT's Benjamin St-Juste

WFT rookie St-Juste ecstatic about Montreal's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 28 years on Thursday after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, in Game 6 of the NHL's Western Conference Finals.

And, arguably no one was happier than Washington Football Team rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.

The 23-year-old cornerback, who was born and raised in Montreal, took to Twitter to share his excitement for his hometown NHL franchise.

First Final Bound since 1993.. we did it pic.twitter.com/kX0MOZ9MR1 — Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) June 25, 2021

The Canadiens are historically the NHL's winningest franchise with 23 Stanley Cups, but their last title came all the way back in 1993. St-Juste was born in 1997, meaning he's never seen the Habs raise Lord Stanley.

St-Juste grew up in a hockey town, but he was also drafted to another pretty good one in Washington, too. In a recent interview with the Washington Football Talk podcast, St-Juste was asked what it would take to switch over from a Habs fan to a Capitals supporter.

He didn't budge.

"I got to keep cheering for Montreal," St-Juste said. "I have a lot of respect for [Nicklas] Backstrom and [Alex] Ovechkin. Really good players, I've been watching them since I was a kid. So I have a lot of respect for them."

That's a fair answer from the rookie. We'll have to ask him again once he experiences a sold-out Capital One Arena for the first time.