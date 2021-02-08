NHL Postpones Two Capitals Games in Buffalo Due to COVID Protocols

NHL postpones 2 Caps games in Buffalo due to COVID protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NHL postponed two Capitals games set for this week against the Buffalo Sabres due to the league's COVID protocols.

It was announced Monday that the games on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 in Buffalo have been postponed.

Buffalo has been dealing with an outbreak and has not played since Jan. 31. As of Sunday, the Sabres had nine players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol-related absence list, not including head coach Ralph Kreuger, who has also tested positive.

Additional games for the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild were postponed as well on Monday as both teams deal with outbreaks of their own.

New Jersey's postponed games were also for Feb. 11 and 13 against the Philadelphia Flyers. This is significant because it brings the possibility that the NHL could reschedule the Caps and Flyers to play one another in those now open dates. We have already seen this out west as Arizona and St. Louis were rescheduled to play one another six straight times after their original games against Minnesota and Colorado, respectively, were postponed.