NFL Announces New Salary Cap Floor, Washington in Driver's Seat in NFC East

NFL announces new salary cap floor, Washington looking good

The NFL announced its new salary cap floor for the 2021 season at $180 million, a 10 percent reduction from the 2020 salary cap but $5 million more than earlier discussions between the league and NFL Player's Association late last season.

This seems like better news than expected for player spending this offseason, and that's good news for Washington.

Ron Rivera's club ranks fifth in the league in cap space with more than $35 million available below the cap floor, the league mandated minimum each team must spend.

It's possible the actual salary cap could settle at $185 million, which would give Washington even more cap space. The finalized cap number should be announced before the new league year opens in mid-March.

Plenty of NFL clubs look to be in major cap trouble and there could be veteran players with high salaries cut across the league. Consider that already this offseason Houston released J.J. Watt and his $17 million salary and there's speculation Denver could release veteran pass rusher Von Miller and his $18 million salary.

Looking around the NFC East, Washington is by far in the best spot:

-Washington has $38 million in cap space, 5th most in NFL.

-Cowboys have $19M in space

-Giants under $1M in space

-Eagles cap is an absolute mess, as much as $47 million over the new cap — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 18, 2021

There's some belief Washington will be active in free agency, looking to shore up its offense and perhaps add help at linebacker too.

Washington also has a major decision to make with All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, who will command top of the market money likely starting around $15 million per season. Perhaps the Football Team can offset that spending by releasing veteran QB Alex Smith, which would save the team about $14 million on the salary cap.

Free agency starts in about a month. It could be fun for Washington fans.