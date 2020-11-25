Maryland's Dec. 1 Game Canceled After Monmouth Coronavirus Case

Terps' Dec. 1 game canceled due to Monmouth COVID-19 case originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ahead of Maryland men's basketball season opener on Wednesday afternoon against Old Dominion, the Terrapins' fourth contest of the season against Monmouth was canceled due to a positive coronavirus test within the Hawks program.

Official Statement from Monmouth Basketball pic.twitter.com/kRs3j4rrXO — Monmouth Basketball (@MonmouthBBall) November 25, 2020

Monmouth was forced to cancel its season opener on Wednesday night against Hofstra as well as its second and third games of the season to allow for a full 14-day quarantine to take place.

After playing Old Dominion on Wednesday afternoon, Maryland will welcome Navy on Friday and Mount St. Mary's on Sunday to College Park before its game against Monmouth was supposed to played next Tuesday. Maryland will also host George Mason on Dec. 4 before traveling to play Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The news came hours after Maryland coach Mark Turgeon confirmed that both the Terps and Old Dominion tested negative ahead of the 2:00 p.m. tipoff.

Both teams have officially been tested and cleared. We’re ready to go! pic.twitter.com/zoyzmeVjxB — Mark Turgeon (@CoachTurgeon) November 25, 2020

Leading up to the start of the season, Turgeon told reporters his team had dealt with infections in late August and early September as students came back to College Park. Now, with the school turning to remote learning with online instruction, the less populated campus should help Maryland remain at full health ahead of what promises to be a challenging season.

“I’m comfortable that we’re doing everything we can to make it work,” Turgeon said. “We test, six days a week. That doesn’t mean we can’t catch it. You know, we’re all sacrificing, as an athlete and coach you sacrifice anyway. But we know it’s going to be a part of our game this year. “