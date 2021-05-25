Maryland Women's Basketball Coach Brenda Frese Signs 6-Year Extension

Maryland extends Brenda Frese to 6-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After another masterclass of a coaching campaign, Maryland signed women's basketball coach Brenda Frese to remain in College Park through at least the 2026-27 season with a six-year extension.

The deal also includes an option for an additional year through the 2027-28 season, athletic director Damon Evans announced on Tuesday. Frese led the Terps to surpass expectations en route to a 26-3 overall record, maintaining her incredible consistency with the program even after losing five starters.

Those five starters led Maryland to a 2019-20 Big Ten title, something this year's core of sophomores repeated as the conference's champion for the sixth time in the last seven years since joining the league in 2014.

"Coach Frese's teams have shown unprecedented success in the Big Ten and have sustained success among the nation's best," Evans said in a release. "Her program is a model for many because the student-athletes she brings to Maryland are simply the best of the best. We wanted to make sure she is leading our Terrapins for many years to come."

Though the momentum ended with the Terps crashing out of the Sweet Sixteen, Frese reloading Maryland the way she did was impressive enough for her to garner her second AP National Coach of the Year honors. Maryland's all-time winningest coach in program history is just the fourth coach to be given the honor more than once. The others are Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, the former Baylor coach and current LSU coach and Kim Mulkey, and longtime former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw.

With the program's best scoring offense at 90.8 points per game, Frese secured her 500th program win this season and sports a 512-131 record overall with the Terps.

"First of all, I am grateful that Maryland believes in our program," Frese said. "I am honored and humbled to have led this program the past 19 years and am so proud of the national power we have rebuilt and sustained. I am looking forward to what lies ahead in the future and making some more Maryland magic."