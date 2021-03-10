Marcell Ozuna Vs. Kyle Schwarber Vs. Dom Smith: Who's the Best LF in NL East?

Ozuna vs. Schwarber vs. Smith: Who’s the best LF in the NL East? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the NL East shaping up to be one of baseball’s most competitive division races, NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich is previewing the 2021 season by ranking each team at every position on and off the diamond. Points will be awarded to teams based on their spot in each ranking with a final tally released just before Opening Day.*

Up next in the series: left field.

1. Marcell Ozuna (ATL) – 5 points

2019-20 stats: 190 G, 816 PA, .272/.362/.525, .886 OPS, 194 H, 47 HR, 37 doubles, 1 triple, 118 R, 145 RBI, 100 BB, 174 SO, 12 SB (2 CS), 4 outfield assists, 6 errors, -1 DRS

Few players benefited more from the shortened season in 2020 than Marcell Ozuna, who led the NL with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs before cashing in on a four-year, $65 million deal to return to the Braves over the offseason. Ozuna posted career highs across the board and will now be relied on as a key cog in the middle of a dangerous Atlanta offense moving forward.

For all the fuss that’s been made about his defense, Ozuna’s -1 Defensive Runs Saved over the last two years represent the best of any left fielder on this list. He still projects as an eventual DH but will have defensive stalwarts Cristian Pache, Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuña Jr. roaming the outfield next to him.

All the Braves care about is his power and that he provides as well as anyone in the division.

2. Dominic Smith (NYM) – 4 points

2019-20 stats: 139 G, 396 PA, .299/.366/.571, .937 OPS, 106 H, 21 HR, 31 doubles, 1 triple, 62 R, 67 RBI, 33 BB, 89 SO, 1 SB (2 CS), 2 outfield assists, 3 errors, -3 DRS

Dominic Smith has improved in each of his first fours seasons at the major-league level, watching his OPS jump from .658 to .675 to .881 to .993. The only caveat is he’s never played more than 89 games in a season — a trend he’ll look to buck with the everyday left field job this year.

Smith, who’s also seen time at first base, is the youngest of this group heading into his age-26 season. If his best baseball is still ahead of him, the Mets’ lineup is going to be in really good shape. He did post a batting average on balls in play (BABIP) of .368 last year, so he may be due for some regression.

But even if he isn’t the player who received down-ballot MVP votes in 2020, the Mets have plenty of reasons to be excited about him.

3. Kyle Schwarber (WSH) – 3 points

2019-20 stats: 214 G, 834 PA, .233/.331/.494, .825 OPS, 168 H, 49 HR, 35 doubles, 3 triples, 112 R, 116 RBI, 100 BB, 222 SO, 3 SB (3 CS), 10 outfield assists, 6 errors, -6 DRS

The Nationals signed Kyle Schwarber to a one-year deal this offseason in hopes of capitalizing on his down year in 2020. Schwarber hit just .188 during the pandemic-shortened campaign, a far cry from the 38-homer season he put together the year prior.

While Schwarber won’t rack up a high batting average, he should be counted on for about 30 home runs and 20 doubles. His defense isn’t spectacular but he tends to play deeper in the field to keep balls in front of him and limit mistakes — plus his arm is fairly underrated. Schwarber’s profile screams high risk/high reward, which puts him firmly in third for these rankings.

4. Corey Dickerson (MIA) – 2 points

2019-20 stats: 130 G, 489 PA, .284/.328/.496, .823 OPS, 129 H, 19 HR, 33 doubles, 3 triples, 58 R, 76 RBI, 31 BB, 91 SO, 2 SB (1 CS), 3 outfield assists, 4 errors, -9 DRS

This may come as a surprise seeing Corey Dickerson at fourth, especially considering who comes next. Yet the Marlins are optimistic about what Dickerson is capable of producing this season and there are reasons to buy in. Heading into his age-32 season, Dickerson is still on the back-end of his prime and only one year removed from posting a .906 OPS over 78 games in 2019.

He did struggled to the tune of a .713 OPS in 2020 and his defensive metrics have taken a dip the last two years. But Dickerson was a Gold Glove winner as recently as 2018 and he could be excused for having a down year when his grandfather died midseason and his father was diagnosed with kidney cancer. If Dickerson has anything left in the tank, 2021 will be the season he proves it.

5. Andrew McCutchen (PHI) – 1 point

2019-20 stats: 116 G, 503 PA, .255/.352/.445, .797 OPS, 111 H, 20 HR, 21 doubles, 1 triple, 77 R, 63 RBI, 65 BB, 103 SO, 6 SB (1 CS), 2 outfield assists, 2 errors, -4 DRS

OK, OK. Yes, this looks off. Even though Andrew McCutchen isn’t the MVP-caliber player he used to be, he can’t be the worst starting left fielder in the division, right? Well, for starters he’s 34 years old and tore his ACL in 2019. After coming back from the injury, his sprint speed dropped from 28.9 feet/second (61st in MLB) to 27.4 feet/second (161st in MLB).

His career-low .324 on-base percentage in 2020 can be written off due to the shortened season, but his defense also took a significant turn for the worse as his DRS made a 12-point swing from +4 in 2019 to -8 in 2020. McCutchen is an aging player in likely the final year of his contract. The Phillies will still lean on him as their leadoff hitter and he should provide value in that spot, but it’s not enough to justify putting him ahead of any of the other names on this list.

*Scoring will be determined as follows:

Max total = 100 points

5 points awarded for each of the best position players, 4 for second-best, etc.

1 bonus point awarded for each of the five best position players in the division

6 points awards for each of the top three starters, 5 for the next three, etc.

1 bonus point awarded for each of the two best starting pitchers in the division

5 points awarded for each of the top three bullpen arms, 4 for the next three, etc.

5 points awarded for the best manager, 4 for second-best, etc.

5 points awarded for the best GM, 4 for second-best, etc.

Scoring breakdown = 45 max points for hitting, 45 max points for pitching, 10 max points for coaches/GMs

