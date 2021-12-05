Logan Thomas Snags Insane One-Handed TD to Give WFT Early Lead Vs. Raiders

WFT's Logan Thomas snags insane one-handed TD vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Logan Thomas has made several jaw-dropping catches for the Washington Football Team since joining the club last year, but his first snag on Sunday against the Raiders might just have been his most impressive one yet.

On first-and-goal from the Las Vegas six-yard line, Thomas leaked out on a play fake and found himself wide open in the back of the end zone. Yet, despite there being no Raiders defender in the vicinity of No. 82, quarterback Taylor Heinicke didn't make it easy on his tight end.

Heinicke's throw to Thomas was high, but the tight end used his excellent athleticism, jumped up and snagged the pass with one hand to put Washington ahead.

Take a look:

The touchdown was Thomas' second on the season and his first one back since returning last week from a hamstring injury that cost him six games. Thomas nearly had a touchdown late against the Seahawks in Washington's win on Monday night, but the referees ruled it incomplete.

The six-pointer from Thomas was just Washington's second first-quarter touchdown of the 2021 season. The score capped off an impressive opening drive from Washington that put the team ahead of Las Vegas early on the road.