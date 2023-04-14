Laviolette Out as Capitals Head Coach

Peter Laviolette will not return to coach the Washington Capitals next season after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, general manager Brian MacLellan announced Friday.

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons," MacLellan said in a news release. "Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

Laviolette’s contract expires June 30.

He led the team to a 115-78-27 record from 2020-2023. The Caps went 35-37-10 to finish 13th in the Eastern Conference this season.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Laviolette coached the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup in 2006 and took the Philadelphia Flyers to the final in 2010 and the Nashville Predators in 2017.