Key Makeup Games During Second Half of Wizards' 2020-21 Season Schedule

As part of the second half of the Wizards' NBA 2020-21 regular-season schedule, six postponed games from its January COVID-19 outbreak had to be made up to play a full 72-game schedule.

But how would the league find a way to fit 38 games in 67 days, you ask? Well, the NBA smartly already had one of Washington's postponed contests played on Feb. 7 when the Wizards fell to the Hornets in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 20. The league also moved up a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers from the second half to Feb. 2.

Though this second half of the schedule is by no means set in stone because of the ongoing pandemic, this announcement gives a good idea of exactly when the Wizards will make up the rest of their postponed games.

That's one postponed game off the board, but where did the Wizards' other six rescheduled games fall in the second half of the schedule?

First postponement: Wizards vs. Jazz originally scheduled for Jan. 13 - rescheduled for March 18

Though general manager Tommy Sheppard told media he wouldn't expect the Jazz to fly back here across the country right now" in mid-January, the beautiful thing about having a blank slate for the second half of the schedule is that they could fit the Jazz in to come to D.C. whenever it made the most logistical sense for Utah.

As the second game of Utah's four-game road trip out East, the Western Conference leaders will come to Capital One Arena two days after their date with the Boston Celtics at T.D. Garden on TNT. (Probably a good time to mention the Wizards won't have any nationally televised games in the second half of the schedule either.)

Second postponement: Wizards @ Detroit originally scheduled for Jan. 15 - rescheduled for April 1

After playing two straight preseason games against one another, the Wizards have yet to play the Pistons in competitive action this season. That'll change when Detroit comes to town on March 27 for the first of their three meetings.

But with the postponed contest originally scheduled to take place in Detroit, the Wizards will now play at Little Caesar's Arena - and that's no April Fool's joke - before the Pistons once again visit the District on April 17.

Third and fourth postponements: Wizards vs. Cleveland originally scheduled as a back-to-back on Jan. 17 and 18 - rescheduled for April 25 and May 14

At first glance, it appeared Washington's inability to play eight players last month to take on the Cavs in a back-to-back at Capital One Arena ended up working in the Wizards' favor, as they now play a few weeks apart.

On second glance, the Wizards still play a back-to-back on April 25 and 26, only this time against the Spurs on the second leg. Cleveland, on the other hand, will head down to Tampa to play the Raptors for a back-to-back of their own before welcoming the Wizards to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse four days later on April 30.

Fifth postponement: Wizards vs. Hornets, originally scheduled for Jan. 20 - already rescheduled for Feb. 7

Phew! Thank goodness that's been taken care of.

Sixth postponement: Wizards @ Bucks, originally scheduled for Jan. 22 - rescheduled for May 5

Washington's final COVID-19 scheduling casualty (barring any unforeseen events before the NBA All-Star break) was to be played in Milwaukee, while their other two meetings were always scheduled in the second half of the schedule. Those will be two straight home contests on March 13 and 15, while their rescheduled game on May 5 may carry some added importance.

With only six games remaining after playing the Bucks away from home, that game could be a momentum-swinging win if the Wizards are jostling for position to get into the 7-10 play-in spots for the 2021 postseason.