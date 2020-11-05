In The Loop: Capitals Voluntary Skate, Terry McLaurin's Captain Jersey Reveal

In The Loop: Capitals voluntary skate, McLaurin's captain jersey reveal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

First up in our look around the sports world, voluntary skates are BACK at MedStar Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia for your Washington Capitals which means the road to the Cup begins now. Carl Hagelin, Garnet Hathaway and netminder Ilya Samsonov were all spotted on the ice in this video posted by the Caps.

Oh, hello!



Voluntary skates are back underway in Arlington. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ueGtDrf9zl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, not too far from MedStar in Ashburn, Virginia, the Washington Football Team is gearing up for a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, and there's a new captain in town. On Wednesday, Terry McLaurin was named a team captain and received his new stitched and official jersey.

Lastly, name something better than puppies and the Stanley Cup, I'll wait. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay was recently paid a visit form Lord Stanley, where all of the animals including puppies, kittens, and rabbits all had a chance to sit in the Cup.