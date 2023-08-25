How to watch NASCAR Cup Series, Washington Commanders, Navy vs. Notre Dame this Saturday

Saturday is a big day in sports for fans around the DMV and there are a few ways for you to watch your favorite events on NBC4 and our sibling networks and platforms.

NAVY vs NOTRE DAME

2:30 p.m. on NBC4

The Navy Midshipmen will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Dublin, Ireland. NBC Sports will provide live coverage of the game.

NOTE: At 6 p.m., should the game go into overtime or be delayed, coverage will move to our sibling network COZI. You can find COZI at the following channels:

Over the Air: channel 4.2

Comcast Xfinity: channel 208

Cox: channel 803

Verizon FiOS: channel 460

CINCINNATI BENGALS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

6 p.m. on NBC4

The Washington Commanders will take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the last preseason game of the 2023 season. NBC4's coverage of the game will kick off at 6 p.m. The game will be carried in its entirety.

NASCAR COKE ZERO SUGAR 400 CUP SERIES

7 p.m. on Peacock and the NBC Sports app

NASCAR fans can catch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series on Peacock, our streaming service, or the NBC Sports app. NBC4 will join the NASCAR race in progress once our live coverage of the Commanders game ends.

If you are not a Peacock subscriber, you can sign up now to ensure you don't miss a minute of the action. Plans start at $5.99 a month with the option to cancel anytime.

If you choose to watch the race via the NBC Sports app, you must have a cable, satellite or streaming service subscription. The app will ask you to log in to watch live. Download the app on iOS devices or Android devices.