Ola Kamara and the high-scoring D.C. United will take on Minnesota United FC on Wednesday in a clash between two clubs hoping to hold onto a playoff spot in their respective conference.

The Black and Red enter the match with 37 points in the standings, good enough for a tie with CF Montréal for sixth in the Eastern Conference. Minnesota has 37 points as well and holds down the No. 6 spot in the West. Only seven teams from each conference are slated to make the playoffs, so neither club can afford to give up any ground with just over a month remaining in the regular season.

Here's how to watch.

D.C. UNITED vs. MINNESOTA UNITED FC HOW TO WATCH

What: D.C. United vs. Minnesota United FC

Where: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: D.C. United vs. Minnesota United FC will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports Channel Finder) and in Spanish on TeleXitos. In the Washington, D.C., region, TeleXitos can be found on over-the-air television (Ch. 44.2) and on Comcast Xfinity (Ch. 281), Cox (Ch. 808) and Verizon FiOS (Ch. 493).

Live Stream: D.C. United vs. Minnesota United FC can be streamed live on the NBC Sports Washington website as well as on the NBC Sports App. ESPN+ will also carry a live stream of the event.

D.C. United vs. Minnesota United FC TV Schedule

7:00 p.m.: D.C. United Pregame

7:30 p.m.: D.C. United vs. Minnesota United FC (Live)

D.C. UNITED vs. MINNESOTA UNITED FC: WHAT TO WATCH

D.C. United has boasted one of the strongest offensive attacks in the MLS this season. Entering play Monday, only the New England Revolution have more goals on the year than DCU's 45. However, Minnesota has allowed just 29 goals so far in 2021, which is tied for the sixth-fewest in the MLS.

D.C. UNITED vs. MINNESOTA UNITED FC: PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ola Kamara, Forward, D.C. United (16 goals, 3 assists in 20 matches): After scoring just seven goals in his first 27 matches with DCU from 2019-20, Kamara has exploded to become a premiere scorer at the forefront of the Black and Red's offensive success. He'll start Wednesday's match just two goals short of his career high.

Robin Lod, Forward, Minnesota United FC (7 goals, 4 assists in 15 matches): Of Lod's seven goals this term, three of them have been game winners in extra time. The next goal scored by the Finnish native — in regulation or not — will mark his career high for a single season.