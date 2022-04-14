How to watch D.C. United vs. Austin FC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Screamin' Eagles stormed out of the gate to start the 2022 MLS season, as D.C. United won their first two contests. Since then, though, the team has been on a slide as they've lost three straight. That's where the squad stands five games into the campaign.

Now, the team faces one of its toughest tests as they host Austin FC at home. Austin sits at fourth in the Western conference with a 3-2-1 record. If D.C. United wants to make a big jump from where they stand--10th in the East--they need to pick up points at Audi Field. Can they get it done this Saturday?

Here's everything you need to know before kickoff:

D.C. United vs. Austin FC How To Watch

What: D.C. United vs. Austin FC

Where: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

When: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: D.C. United vs. Austin FC will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus (NBC Sports Channel Finder)

D.C. United vs. Austin FC TV Schedule

7:30 PM: D.C. United vs. Austin FC (LIVE)

D.C. United vs. Austin FC: What to watch

Austin FC looked nearly unbeatable to start the season. That's because they scored five goals in each of their first two games. Since then though they've cooled off a bit on the stat sheet, but they've still maintained a good pace as they've won one game, lost one, and played two draws. Their high-powered offense will need to be kept at bay on Saturday to provide for a close matchup.

D.C. United, meanwhile, has had to do some soul searching since early March. Consecutive losses to Chicago, Toronto, and most recently Atlanta have seen the team plummet to 10th in the Eastern Conference after a red-hot start. They scored one total goal in those three losses, so they'll need to pick up the offensive pace to match the firepower of Austin FC.

D.C. United vs. Austin FC Players to watch

Michael Estrada, Forward, D.C. United (2 goals, 0 assists in 3 appearances in 2022): Estrada capitalized on both of his scoring chances on the young season, tied for the team lead with 2 goals. However, Estrada's played only three games thus far, so we'll see if he can stay hot this weekend.

Sebastián Driussi, Forward, Austin FC (4 goals, 2 assists in 6 appearances in 2020): Driussi has been a huge part of why Austin started the season on fire. He's pacing the squad with four goals on the year, so D.C. United will need to contain him on Saturday to have a shot at a win.