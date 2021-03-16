George Mason parts ways with basketball coach Dave Paulsen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After bowing out of the Atlantic-10 Tournament quarterfinals, George Mason has parted way with men's head basketball coach Dave Paulsen, the school announced Tuesday.

Paulsen compiled a 95-91 (.510) record in six seasons in charge.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"After an extensive review and evaluation of our men's basketball program, I have decided to make a change in our leadership," Director of Athletics Brad Edwards said in a release. "I am grateful for Dave's commitment, tireless work and leadership in directing our program over the past six years. He did an admirable job in stabilizing our program."

The Patriots failed to make the NCAA Tournament since Paulsen took over in 2015. His best season came during the 2016-17 season when he led George Mason to 20 wins.

Sporting a 13-9 record this season, the Patriots finished 8-6 and in sixth place in conference play. Paulsen led George Mason to a program-best 11 A-10 wins during the 2018-19 season.

George Mason has been unable to match the heights reached during their famous magical run to the Final Four during the 2006 season. Their head coaching search starts immediately with aims of getting back to those heights.