Former Capitals Forward Jakub Vrana to Miss Four Months After Shoulder Surgery

Ex-Capital Vrana to miss four months after shoulder surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Capitals winger Jakub Vrana will miss at least four months after sustaining a shoulder injury, according to the Detroit Red Wings

Vrana had a flare-up of an existing shoulder injury in his first practice with Detroit on Saturday.

Vrana, 25, spent the first four-plus seasons of his NHL career as a forward for the Capitals, during which time he amassed 76 goals, 157 points and a Stanley Cup in 2018 becoming a fan favorite in the process.

Vrana’s crowning moment with Washington came during the team’s historic 2018 Cup run. He scored the opening goal in what would end up being the Cup-clinching Game 5 in Las Vegas. Vrana would hoist the Cup hours after his top-shelf blast.

Though Vrana certainly made his mark as a Capital, he was traded in April along with Richard Panik and two draft picks in exchange for Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha, 27, who is again expected to play left wing on Washington's second line.

Vrana has been a fixture on the Czech Republic's World Championship rosters in recent years and was expected to be a big part of the country's roster for the Beijing Olympics set for February.