FedEx Field to Host Army Vs. Navy Football Game in 2024

One of college football’s most storied traditions is coming to Landover, Maryland, two years from now.

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders and Events DC announced FedEx Field will host the military classic on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

“We look forward to hosting one of our nation’s most exciting sports rivalries and using the experience to honor the more than 350,000 servicemembers and veterans who live in the region, here in the Sports Capital,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We’ll see you in DC in 2024 for a week of football, fun, and tradition—all leading up to the 125th Army-Navy game.”

FedEx Field's hosting of the event in 2024 is part of "America's Game," a running tradition of the Army-Navy classic being played in five different cities over the next five years, per the U.S. Naval Academy. Boston/Foxboro will host in 2023, FedEx Field the following year, Baltimore in 2025, New York City/East Rutherford in 2026, and Philadelphia in 2027. All games will be nationally televised by CBS.

"Few events can capture the pageantry, servant leadership, and values of our proud military like the Army-Navy game, and we are especially proud, as the Washington Commanders, to host and stage a world-class experience for the academies, their players and fans, and our entire sports region," said Commanders president Jason Wright. "We are also grateful for this opportunity to stand alongside the strong military and alumni community throughout the DMV, as well as partners in the District and Maryland, to welcome this storied rivalry to FedEx Field in 2024."

FedEx Field first hosted the Army-Navy game back in 2011, and so far in the all-time series, the Midshipmen lead the Cadets 62-53-7. The matchup in Landover in 2024 will be the 125th meeting between the two, dating back to 1890.

The nation’s capital will host a series of events leading up to the contest, including a gala, an Army-Navy block party on the Wharf, and more. Events DC Board of Directors Max Brown noted that hosting the event usually generates about $30 million in revenue.