Dwayne Haskins Has a Non-COVID-19 Illness and Won't Attend Week 5 Game

Haskins has non-COVID-19 illness, won't attend Week 5 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Due to his demotion to the third spot on the depth chart, Dwayne Haskins was not going to dress for Washington's Week 5 game against the Rams.
NBC Sports
In a twist, Haskins won't be at the stadium at all for the contest because of an illness, according to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.
Channel 9 sports director Darren Haynes first tweeted Sunday morning that Haskins was told by the team to stay home while the Burgundy and Gold took on Los Angeles because of a stomach virus that he's been battling for a few days.
Haynes' report also says that Haskins took a COVID-19 test and it was negative:
Finlay confirmed that Haskins would not be at FedEx Field and that his future with the team is in doubt.
This is just the newest twist in what's been a crazy, crazy past few days for the second-year pro.
On Wednesday, Haskins was benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Allen is now Washington's starter, and Alex Smith is his backup. The 2019 first-round selection is behind them both.
Haskins is also now the subject of trade rumors, with Jason La Canfora reporting there's a "strong expectation" he'll be moved before the league's deadline.
Haskins was thought to be a part of the franchise's long-term future not too long ago. Now, no one really knows what his short-term future even looks like.
But it won't include a trip to FedEx Field on Sunday.