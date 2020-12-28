Dwayne Haskins Back to Third String, Heinicke to Play If Alex Smith Can't

Dwayne Haskins back to third string after loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After an awful game and a dreadful week, Washington moved Dwayne Haskins back to the third-string quarterback role.

Ron Rivera revealed Monday morning that Alex Smith will start the Week 17 game in Philadelphia next Sunday night.

Smith is working his way back from a calf injury that cost him the last two games.

If Smith can’t play, then Taylor Heinicke will start. An undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion that Washington signed off the street earlier this month, Heinicke entered in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina after Rivera decided to bench Haskins.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk Podcast

Heinicke provided a spark off the bench, driving Washington for a touchdown and consistently moving the football. There is a legit question if Haskins will ever play again for Washington.

Asked what happens next between Washington and Haskins, Rivera sighed and said: “Sometimes you have to go through some hard knocks. Sometimes you have to reach rock bottom.”

The big thing for Rivera with Haskins is how will he grow and get better? Nobody knows that answer.