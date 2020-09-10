DeSean Jackson Gives Washington Great Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Week 1

Jackson gives WFT great bulletin board material before Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

DeSean Jackson has never been short on confidence, and as he and the Eagles prepare for another season opener against the Washington Football Team, the wide receiver gave his former team some great bulletin board material involving popcorn.

"My whole career, I’ve always been against the odds, so I look forward to this year," Jackson said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank. "But I ain’t going to speak too much, I’m just going to show it. I’m going to show it on Sunday. I know what I’m capable of doing. I’ve got a lot of juice left in me. So for everybody sitting at home, get your popcorn ready and get ready for Sunday.”

It's hard to blame Jackson for being confident against Washington. In the one full game he played in last season he absolutely torched their secondary, particularly departed cornerback Josh Norman.

He caught eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, showed great chemistry with quarterback Carson Wentz and looked like Philly's missing piece on offense. Unfortunately for him and the Eagles, a core injury kept him out basically for the rest of the year.

Now, it turns out Jackson is the only healthy starting receiver on the Eagles' roster heading into Week 1 with Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor sidelined to begin the year. Will he be able to replicate the kind of success he had against Washington roughly a year ago?

Something tells me that it won't happen. Washington has better depth in the secondary than a year ago and their pass rush figures to be one of the best in the NFL. Not only that, but the Eagles are down two starters along the offensive line.

Wentz will likely be under pressure all afternoon and there's a good chance Jackson doesn't see one look of single coverage during the game. His confidence isn't misplaced, but it might not lead to anything on Sunday.