Commanders Vs. Vikings Week 9 Inactives: Cole Holcomb Out Again

Commanders vs. Vikings Week 9 inactives: Holcomb out again

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders will be without one of their most important defensive players for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cole Holcomb will miss a second consecutive game with a foot injury; the second-year linebacker did not practice all week. Holcomb won't be the only linebacker out for Washington, either, as veteran David Mayo is out with a hamstring injury.

Offensively, the Commanders will be without rookie wideout Jahan Dotson for a fifth straight game. Dotson returned to practice a few weeks ago but reaggravated the injury during his second session back. The rookie has not practiced since but did work on the side field this week.

Washington will also miss running back J.D. McKissic, who's out after not practicing all week with a neck injury. McKissic suffered a neck injury last season, one that sidelined him for the final six games of the year.

The Commanders did receive positive news on the injury front, though, as tight end Logan Thomas (calf) is in the lineup once again despite dealing with a lingering calf injury. Rookie tight end Cole Turner is out, however, for a second straight week with a concussion.

Commanders standout pass rusher Chase Young, who returned to practice on Wednesday, was not activated prior to Sunday's game and will remain out as he continues to work back from a torn ACL. Head coach Ron Rivera said Young had "a very good week" but still needs to work through some things before making his season debut.

On the visitor's sideline, Minnesota will be without defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson after he missed all week of practice with a calf injury. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who the Vikings acquired on Tuesday before the deadline, is active and expected to play a large role in the offense.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Vikings...

Washington Commanders inactives

WR Jahan Dotson

LB Cole Holcomb

LB David Mayo

RB J.D. McKissic

OL Chris Paul

TE Cole Turner

DL Shaka Toney

Minnesota Vikings inactives

DL Dalvin Tomlinson

WR Jalen Nailor

LB Luiji Vilain

LB Benton Whitley

OL Chris Reed

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo