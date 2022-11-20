Commanders Vs. Texans Week 11 Inactives: Cole Holcomb Remains Out

Commanders vs. Texans Week 11 inactives: Holcomb remains out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in thrilling fashion on the road, the Washington Commanders hope to carry that same energy to this Sunday's contest against the Houston Texans.

Washington's defense won't have its entire arsenal, however, as starting linebacker Cole Holcomb will miss his fourth straight game with a foot injury. Second-year veteran Jamin Davis has taken over MIKE duties in Holcob's absence, with Washington also opting to use more three-safety looks to get its best defensive players on the field.

Staying at linebacker, veteran David Mayo is also inactive for Sunday's game after entering the day with the questionable tag. Mayo was a limited participant in practice all week. Down two linebackers due to injury, the Commanders elevated Nathan Gerry from the practice squad.

Offensively, the Commanders will be down running back J.D. McKissic, who was moved to Injured Reserve on Saturday due to a neck injury. McKissic missed the final six games of the 2021 season due to the same ailment; the rest of this year remains in jeopardy for the running back, as McKissic will miss the next four games, at a minimum.

Rookie tight end Armani Rogers, who's emerged as a contributor in his first year playing the position, is out for Sunday's game -- and the next three games -- due to both knee and ankle injuries. Rogers was a limited participant in practice earlier in the week before notching a DNP during Friday's session. He was placed on IR on Saturday. Fellow rookie Cole Turner is active in his place.

Commanders' standout pass rusher Chase Young will also remain sidelined for at least one more game. Washington did not activate Young to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's contest; the team has until Nov. 23 to do such. Young has yet to play this season as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL he suffered last November.

Washington has also not yet activated quarterback Carson Wentz from IR, either, meaning it's still the Taylor Heinicke show for the Burgundy and Gold. Heinicke has led Washington to a 3-1 record in his four starts in place of Wentz, who's missed the last four games due to a finger injury. Head coach Ron Rivera has yet to make a decision on which signal-caller will be the starter once Wentz returns.

Houston's inactives are headlined by rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. -- the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft -- who is out due to a hamstring injury.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Texans...

Washington Commanders inactives:

LB Cole Holcomb

LB David Mayo

OT Chris Paul

CB Rashad Wildgoose

Houston Texans inactives:

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

LB Neville Hewitt

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Amani Rodgers

RB Eno Benjamin

DL Thomas Booker

DL Austin Deculus