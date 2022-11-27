Commanders Vs. Falcons Week 12 Inactives: Chase Young's 2022 Debut on Hold

Commanders vs. Falcons inactives: Young's '22 debut on hold originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. -- Chase Young's 2022 season debut will have to wait at least another week.

The 23-year-old pass rusher, who was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, is inactive versus Atlanta. Young has not played this season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in November 2021. He was questionable entering Sunday's contest but was downgraded to out hours before kickoff. It's worth noting Young was also listed on the injury report with an illness.

Sticking on the defensive side of the football, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste has been ruled out with an ankle injury. St-Juste suffered the injury last week in Houston but downplayed the severity of it. However, St-Juste could not practice this week and was subsequently ruled out for Week 12 on Friday.

The Commanders will also be without starting linebacker Cole Holcomb for a fifth straight week. Holcomb was inactive in each of Washington's past four games due to a foot ailment. He was moved to Injured Reserve this week, which will require him to miss a minimum of four more contests.

Offensively, the Commanders will continue to roll with Taylor Heinicke under center with rookie Sam Howell as his backup. Carson Wentz returned to practice this week but was not activated prior to kickoff. Wentz has been out since Week 6 due to a fractured finger.

Wide receiver and punt returner Dax Milne is also inactive for the Commanders due to a foot injury. Practice squad wide receiver Alex Erickson was elevated for Sunday's game and will presumably handle punt return duties. Rookie Jahan Dotson could be in the mix as well.

For the visitors, Atlanta will be down star tight end Kyle Pitts, who was placed on IR earlier this week after suffering a knee injury against the Bears last week.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Falcons...

Washington Commanders inactives

DE Chase Young

WR Dax Milne

CB Benjamin St-Juste

OG Chris Paul

LB De’Jon Harris

Atlanta Falcons inactives

DL Jalen Dalton

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Cornell Armstrong

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chma Edoga

WR Frank Darby