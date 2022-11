Commanders Vs. Falcons Week 12: How to Watch, Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Winners of five out of their last six games, the Washington Commanders are riding high entering this Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

After a 1-4 start, the Commanders have clawed back to 6-5 and are now firmly in the NFC playoff picture. This Sunday's matchup against Atlanta is a crucial one, as the Falcons sit just one game back of Washington in the wild card standings.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

COMMANDERS vs. FALCONS WEEK 12

Who: Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

What: Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season

When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

TV Channel: FOX

Weather: 57 degrees, rain

COMMANDERS vs. FALCONS TV SCHEDULE:

12:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)

1:00 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons (FOX)

4:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW)

COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers (W, 23-21)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts (W, 17-16)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings (L, 20-17)

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles (W, 32-21)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans (W, 23-10)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys