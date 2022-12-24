Commanders Vs. 49ers Week 16 Inactives: Chase Young to Make 2022 Debut

Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16 inactives: Young to make '22 debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders will return one of their most important players for this Sunday's pivotal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Star pass rusher Chase Young (knee) was removed from the injury report on Friday and will make his 2022 season debut against the 49ers, his first action in over 13 months. Young suffered a complex knee injury, including a torn ACL, last November against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 23-year-old is expected to be on a pitch count of no more than 15 snaps.

The Commanders also return a valuable defensive piece on the outside in cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who returns to the lineup for the first time in over a month. St-Juste suffered a high-ankle sprain in Washington's Week 11 win in Houston. The second-year pro entered Sunday's game as questionable but told reporters on Tuesday he'd be playing vs. San Francisco.

Although the Commanders return both Young and St-Juste to the lineup, Washington will be without one of its most important defenders in Kam Curl. The do-it-all safety was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices before missing Friday's session with an ankle injury and entered Sunday's game listed as questionable.

On the home side, San Francisco will be without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a second straight week. Samuel suffered both knee and ankle injuries against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago and is expected to miss at least three weeks, at a minimum.

Of course, the 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo once again, who's out indefinitely with a foot injury. Third-string quarterback Brock Purdy remains under center for San Francisco; the Niners' offense has not missed a beat in both of Purdy's starts.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-49ers...

Washington Commanders inactives

QB Sam Howell

OL Chris Paul

OL Saahdiq Charles

S Kam Curl

DT Daniel Wise

San Francisco 49ers inactives

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Deebo Samuel

DL Kevin Givens

DE Kerry Hyder

DE Drake Jackson

OL Nick Zakelj

TE Ross Dwelley