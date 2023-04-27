Commanders Take Emmanuel Forbes With 16th Pick in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, filling a major area of need in the secondary.

The Commanders chose Forbes over Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, another cornerback who was considered a potential top-10 pick and fell into the second half of the first round.

Forbes had six interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown, in his third and final college season. He gives the Commanders more talent at the position beyond Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste, a coverage boost that should help a defensive front that is among the best in the NFL.

For the first time in several years, Washington was not looking for a quarterback after planning for 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell to start and signing veteran Jacoby Brissett. Kentucky's Will Levis was still on the board when the Commanders took Forbes.

Washington has seven more picks — one each in the second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds and two in the sixth — and still has needs along the offensive line and at linebacker. Edge rusher could also be an option after the team decided not to pick up Chase Young's fifth-year option for the 2024 season.