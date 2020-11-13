Colts' Zach Pascal ‘Beats His Feet' Against Titans in Homage to PG County

Colts WR Pascal 'beats his feet' on TNF in homage to PG County originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If you're from the Washington area and are unfamiliar with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal, you're about to get acquainted. And he just might become your favorite NFL player.

Pascal flew under the radar as a recruit out of Prince George's County powerhouse Henry A. Wise High School and landed at Old Dominion University where he became a two-time Second Team All-Conference USA player and left as the Monarchs' all-time receptions leader.

After going undrafted in 2017, he signed with the hometown Washington Football Team only be cut prior to the season. After a year with the Titans as mostly a practice squad player, he found a home with the Colts and has emerged as one of their top receiving options over the last three seasons.

In Indianapolis' win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Pascal appeared to score the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and celebrated by paying homage to home.

Had to show love to my city #PGCounty

Have fun playing this game. https://t.co/3WcaTt79NH — Zachary Pascal (@ZachPascal6) November 13, 2020

Pascal "beat his feet" after the apparent touchdown, an homage to the popular dance that goes hand-in-hand with D.C.'s own Go-go music.

Unfortunately, the touchdown didn't count as Pascal was ruled down before crossing the goal line. In the end, it didn't matter, as the Colts cruised to a 34-17 victory and Pascal succeeded at showing love to his city.