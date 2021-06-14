Chef José Andrés to Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitch at Nationals Game

By Ryan Wormeli

The Washington Nationals will be hosting staff and volunteers of World Central Kitchen for Tuesday's matchup with the Pirates to help celebrate World Central Kitchen Day at Nationals Park.

The organization is paying "tribute to their incredible philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic," and as a part of the ceremonies chef José Andrés will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game. The team will also be holding a special pregame ceremony to highlight their efforts.

Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen, and he and Nate Mook - CEO of World Central Kitchen - will both be at the game.

This isn't Andrés' first time throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Nationals. The celebrity chef previously threw out the first pitch ahead of a World Series game against the Astros in 2019.

The Nationals will also be donating half of Tuesday's 50/50 raffle to World Central Kitchen.

