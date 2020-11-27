Chad Johnson Tips Waiter $963 for Each of Terry McLaurin's Receiving Yards

Chad Johnson tips waiter $963 for each of Terry McLaurin’s yards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If there’s a lead member of the Terry McLaurin fan club, it very well might be Chad Johnson.

“Ochocinco,” as the two-time All-Pro receiver was called during his playing days, raved about McLaurin on Twitter after he lit up the Dallas Cowboys for seven catches and 92 yards on Thanksgiving to move into first place on the NFL leaderboard for receiving yards in 2020 with 963.

I saw a tweet saying McLaurin wouldn’t be a number 1 on other teams outside of Washington & that alone let’s me know pundits don’t realize how good he really is or don’t understand they’re maybe 5 guys with that specific skill set/DNA 🤨 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 27, 2020

But apparently the praise wasn’t enough. Johnson went out to a restaurant and tipped the waiter $963 (for a bill of $41.80), which was $1 for every single one of McLaurin’s receiving yards this season.

Johnson racked up over 11,000 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns over an 11-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. He made six Pro Bowls, establishing himself as one of the best receivers of his generation.

Even though McLaurin is only in his second year at the professional level, Johnson has spoken out several times about how impressed he is with McLaurin — he even called him a “more polished version of me.”

Redskins secondary is ranked statistically well if my memory serves me correct which can make for an exciting matchup against the Cowboys receiving corp., as for the Football Team, Terry McLaurin is a more polished version of me... — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 26, 2020

Translation: we have Terry McLaurin & will build around him ®️ https://t.co/RidytUgCpQ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 7, 2019

McLaurin, who was unanimously named a team captain earlier this season, has already established himself as one of the premiere young talents across the league at the wide receiver position.

Johnson may be out of the game, but he’s recognized that McLaurin’s talent is worth celebrating — especially if it helps make someone else’s day.