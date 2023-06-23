Bowie State star balances school, softball and motherhood

A softball star at Bowie State University relied on teamwork off the field as a student-athlete and mother of a boy diagnosed with autism.

“Sophomore year I found out I was pregnant with my son, Braylon, and my family was really nervous I was going to drop out and give up my education, career, and I was, like, Absolutely not. I’m going to prove the standard and prove all these people that I could still do it,” Brittany Brewer said.

“I’m not going to lie. A lot of people doubted us,” said Brewer’s boyfriend and Braylon’s father, Brian Tabori. “They thought we wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Balancing school, softball and motherhood, Brewer was all-conference athletically, dean’s list academically and graduated last month.

“It’s just been very rewarding having my family by my side,” she said. “We just rely on each other a lot, and having [Brian] there means a lot to me knowing that he’s always going to be there and support me no matter what I do.”

That support has been especially important as the couple navigates Braylon’s autism diagnosis.

“I just remember how emotional that was for us at the time,” Brewer said. “I wasn’t sure how I was going to handle being a fulltime teacher as well as student and a mom all at the same time as I’m supposed to play softball – how that was going to play out for us. But we literally had to take it day by day.

“My overall message would be to never limit yourself,” she said. “I mean, push yourself as hard as you can, because there is no stopping you.”

Brewer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.