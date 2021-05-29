Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves Star Marcell Ozuna Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor family violence, according to jail records

By NBC Sports Washington Staff

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested on domestic violence charges in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Saturday.

Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor family violence, according to Fulton County jail records.

The Braves released the following statement Saturday night:

MLB is expected to launch an investigation into the situation and Ozuna could face a suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Ozuna was not with the team in New York for their weekend series against the Mets after being placed on the injured list Friday with two fractured fingers in his left hand. Ozuna re-signed with Atlanta on a four-year, $64 million deal last offseason.

