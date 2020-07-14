Antonio Brown and Other Available Receivers Washington Could Add After Kelvin Harmon's Injury

Kelvin Harmon's torn ACL is tough news, as it will prevent him from taking the next step in his career in 2020. That injury also does significant damage to Washington's already limited group of receivers.

So, if Ron Rivera wants to replace Harmon with a free agent, who's out there?

Before getting to the list - which begins with one guy fans have been yearning for and will now yearn for even more - it is worth wondering how signing an outside free agent could be affected by COVID-19. How much more complicated is that process?

As long as the virus doesn't make a move like that very strenuous, though, keep an eye on these options. The first name stands out, of course, but a few others make sense as well.

Antonio Brown

When asked about Brown last month, Ron Rivera basically shut down the thought of Washington acquiring him. Rivera explained to the media that he didn't want to "stunt the growth of somebody young" by introducing a vet to the mix.

Well, circumstances are obviously different, as the offense has one less young target to feature. Based on that logic, the possibility of going after Brown has to be at least a little higher. He has been working out plenty with Dwayne Haskins this offseason, by the way.

Yet the ex-Steeler, Raider and Patriot wouldn't just bring huge talent to the organization, and that's something else Rivera has to weigh. Is Brown, with his propensity for being involved in non-football drama, someone the coach will want to deal with during this rebuild?

That could be the real key in this matter. But with Harmon now sidelined, there's an even larger need for help on the outside. Maybe that'll sway Rivera. Maybe.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Jarius Wright

Wright doesn't have nearly the same production that Brown has - few who have ever played the sport do, honestly - but he is a pro that Rivera knows well and Scott Turner knows really well.

The 30-year-old overlapped with Turner in Minnesota, and he spent the last two campaigns with both coaches in Carolina.

That kind of familiarity is always useful, but it would be particularly useful in this bizarre offseason. Wright should probably keep his phone nearby over the next handful of days.

Chris Hogan

Like Wright, Hogan is a recent former Panther. The 32-year-old joined the club for 2019, but a left knee injury marred most of his season and he finished with just eight receptions.

Before that, however, he did record five straight years with at least 34 catches, so he can be an effective role player. Let's see if Rivera gives him another chance to make an impact on his roster, this time in Washington.

Demaryius Thomas

By size, Thomas would be the most similar of these choices to Harmon. Harmon would've been a nice complement to the speedier Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims because of his height and physicality. Maybe Thomas could step into that void.

The accomplished five-time Pro Bowler has reportedly drawn interest from both the Jets and Giants this summer, so his services are still in some demand. He's no longer the dominant star he once was, but he could be a piece that Washington will now want, too.

MORE TEAM NEWS

Antonio Brown and other available receivers Washington could add after Kelvin Harmon's injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington