Alex Ovechkin, Vitek Vanecek Hit Milestones in Win Over Bruins

Saturday's 4-3 overtime win was a big one in more ways than one for Alex Ovechkin and Vitek Vanecek.

For Ovechkin, his game-winning goal 28 seconds into overtime was the 708th goal of his career tying him with former Capital Mike Gartner for the seventh-most goals all-time.

“Obviously, [Gartner's] a star," Ovechkin said, "He’s a legend over here and the whole league, so it’s nice to tie it and still a long way to go.”

Ovechkin had a largely quiet night through regulation with an assist in limited minutes as this was his first game since returning from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol-related absence list. In overtime, however, he found his legs and his shot and fired the puck past Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to end the game.

"It's great to have him back, and we all know what he's capable of," Nicklas Backstrom said. "Situations like that, he's a game-changer. I think we all saw that in the overtime there."

The next player on Ovechkin's climb up the list is Phil Esposito who sits sixth all-time with 717 goals, just nine away from where Ovechkin now sits.

The night was also a big one for Vanecek. In his sixth straight start and seventh of the season, Vanecek earned the win to improve his record to 5-0-2 and tie the franchise record set by Jim Carey for the longest point streak by a rookie goalie to start his career.

"[Vanecek's] been unbelievable so far," Tom Wilson said. "He's given us a chance to win every night and more. Obviously a lot of adversity the first little bit here, and he's been our best player every night and we're pretty lucky to have him back there right now."

Vanecek certainly had to earn that record as the Bruins fired 43 shots on him over the course of the game including 19 just in the first period.

"He was really good," Laviolette said of Vanecek. "He was good all night. I thought he played a strong game. ... In the first period, he gave us an opportunity to stay in the game and find a way to win at the end. He played a terrific game."