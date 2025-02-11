Luka Dončić has arrived.

Following his blockbuster acquisition from the Dallas Mavericks, Dončić is expected to suit up for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz after dealing with a calf strain.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be at home and there are special festivities planned, such as fans receiving a yellow Lakers Dončić jersey with No. 77 on the back. Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki is also planning to be in attendance.

So, how can you tune into Dončić's Lakers debut? Here's what to know:

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

When is Luka Dončić's Lakers debut?

Dončić is set to make his Lakers debut on Monday, Feb. 10 against the Jazz.

What time is Luka Dončić's Lakers debut?

Tipoff time from Crypto.com Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. PT.

Where to watch Luka Dončić's Lakers debut on TV

Dončić's debut will be broadcast on ESPN.

Where to stream Luka Dončić's Lakers debut online

Dončić's debut will be available to stream on ESPN+, Disney+ and the ESPN mobile app.

The 2025 NBA trade deadline finally came to a close on Thursday. Here’s a recap of all the movement within the league and, yes, it was wild.