When is the 2025 NBA trade deadline? Dates to know

Stars could soon be on the move in the NBA.

As the trade deadline approaches, some reports have emerged on possible players headed to new destinations.

Among them is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who was suspended by the team for the third time in January amid an ongoing trade saga.

Most recently, Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox has destinations in mind as an extension has yet to transpire.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

So, when could Butler, Fox and more players be on the move? Here's what to know:

What is the NBA trade deadline?

The trade deadline is the last day for NBA teams to deal players in the regular season. The ability to trade again opens later in the offseason.

When is the 2025 NBA trade deadline?

The 2025 deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6.

What time does the 2025 NBA trade deadline end?

The deadline is on Feb. 6, but teams have until 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT to make a move.

2025 NBA trade candidates

Along with Miami's Butler and Sacramento's Fox, some names that could move are Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, among others.

The six-time NBA All-Star has been suspended by his team for the third time this month.