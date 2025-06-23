NBA Playoffs

Thunder-Pacers Game 7 draws largest NBA Finals audience in six years

The audience peaked at 19.28 million during the second half (9:45-10 p.m. EDT).

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oklahoma City's 103-91 victory over Indiana in Game 7 was the most-watched NBA Finals game in six years.

Sunday night's game averaged 16.53 million on ABC and ESPN+ according to preliminary ratings data from Nielsen. The audience peaked at 19.28 million during the second half (9:45-10 p.m. EDT).

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It is the first time since Toronto wrapped up its title in Game 6 against Golden State in 2019 (18.34 million) that the finals have had an audience over 16 million. The last Game 7, when Cleveland beat Golden State in 2016, averaged 31.02 million.

John Tesh, composer of the NBA on NBC theme song, discusses its origins, hearing it for the first time and even performs the song.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The seven-game series averaged 10.27 million, down from the 11.31 million average for Boston's victory over Dallas in five games last year.

The seven games were the most-watched television broadcasts since the first week of May.

ESPN and ABC averaged 6.12 million for the 34 games they carried during the playoffs, a 10% increase over last year.

MORE NBA COVERAGE

NBA Playoffs 21 hours ago

Thunder claim first NBA championship with 103-91 Game 7 win vs. Pacers

NBA 20 hours ago

OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins elite club after NBA Finals, MVP wins

NBA 20 hours ago

Watch: Thunder player's baby amusingly knocked out on NBA Finals podium

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBA PlayoffsNBA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us