NBA Playoffs

Steph Curry has Grade 1 hamstring strain, will miss Warriors-Timberwolves Game 2: Report

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors will be without their best player for multiple games in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State superstar Steph Curry suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in Tuesday's Game 1 win over Minnesota and will be re-evaluated in one week, sidelining him for Games 2-4, the team announced after ESPN's Shams Charania was first to report the news.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Curry suffered the injury early in the second quarter on Tuesday, and left the game for good after scoring 13 points with one rebound and one assist on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range in 12 total minutes.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

With Curry set to be re-evaluated in one week, he will miss Game 2 on Thursday at Target Center, Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday at Chase Center, but could return for Game 5 next Wednesday at Target Center, which is exactly one week away, if all goes well.

This article tagged under:

NBA PlayoffsBreaking News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us