‘Rigged': NBA fans react to Mavericks winning draft lottery, Cooper Flagg

Dallas entered the lottery with a 1.8% chance at the top pick, but now have its Luka Doncic replacement.

By Sanjesh Singh

From trading away a franchise cornerstone in Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks have been rewarded.

In a stunning moment, the Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Monday despite having just a 1.8% chance at doing so...the fourth-worst odds. Dallas now has first dibs at Duke star Cooper Flagg, the best prospect in the class.

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets all had the best odds for having the worst records in the campaign, but none of them got within the top three. Charlotte at No. 4 was the closest.

Jumping was the Philadelphia 76ers to No. 3, but Flagg will not form a triumvirate with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The San Antonio Spurs also rose once again to No. 2, but Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Co. will also not have Flagg.

Instead, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison gets an instant shot at redemption by pairing Flagg with Anthony Davis and potentially Kyrie Irving.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media following the reveal:

Here are five things to know about Cooper Flagg.

