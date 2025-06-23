NBA Playoffs

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton suffers Achilles injury in NBA Finals Game 7

Haliburton had been playing on a calf strain he suffered in the series.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton appeared to suffer a serious Achilles injury in the first quarter of NBA Finals Game 7.

Indiana ruled it a "right lower leg injury" and said Haliburton would not return to the game. His father, who was also seen emotional after it transpired, told ABC it was an Achilles injury.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Attempting to drive to the rim on a hesi with just about 5 minutes to go in the period, Haliburton fell to the floor and turned the ball over.

As the Thunder took the ball the other way, Haliburton could be seen pounding the floor as the camera panned to the opposite half of the court.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

As Indiana called timeout after Oklahoma City's bucket, Haliburton was visibly in tears and frustrated, needing to be helped off the court with no weight put on his right leg.

The 25-year-old started the game on a hot note, scoring nine points in five minutes on 3 of 4 3-point shooting.

NBA

NBA 9 hours ago

Houston Rockets acquire Kevin Durant from Phoenix Suns, reports say

NBA Draft Jun 20

What's the 2025 NBA Draft order? Here's an updated list of all 59 picks

Haliburton entered the game playing on a calf strain he suffered earlier in the series. However, he didn't sit out any game and kept playing through it.

It marks a devastating end to one of the most memorable playoff runs of all time, from both an individual and team perspective. The Pacers were the No. 4 seed entering the playoffs and took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks, Donovan Mitchell and the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers and Jalen Brunson and the No. 3 New York Knicks.

Haliburton made crucial game-winners in every single series, including in the NBA Finals when he stunned the Oklahoma City crowd with a pull-up jumper in Game 1.

Reactions from the NBA world came in almost immediately, ranging from Brunson, Josh Hart and De'Aaron Fox to Mitchell, Vince Carter and Grant Williams, among several more.

Bucks star Damian Lillard and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum also suffered Achilles tears earlier in the postseason.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

Here are five things to know about Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

This article tagged under:

NBA PlayoffsNBA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us