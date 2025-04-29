NBA

Report: Kings finalizing deal to hire Doug Christie as full-time head coach

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's official. The "interim" title no longer is attached to Doug Christie's job description.

The Kings are finalizing a multiyear contract to make Christie their next coach, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California. ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the news Tuesday morning, citing sources.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Christie took over for Mike Brown, who was fired in late December following a 13-18 start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Under Christie, the Kings went 27-24 and finished as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Sacramento was eliminated in the first NBA play-in game.

This story will be updated.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us