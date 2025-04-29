Report: Kings finalizing deal to hire Doug Christie as full-time head coach

It's official. The "interim" title no longer is attached to Doug Christie's job description.
The Kings are finalizing a multiyear contract to make Christie their next coach, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California. ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the news Tuesday morning, citing sources.
Christie took over for Mike Brown, who was fired in late December following a 13-18 start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Under Christie, the Kings went 27-24 and finished as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.
Sacramento was eliminated in the first NBA play-in game.
