NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski retires from ESPN, takes role at alma mater

Wojnarowski will become the new GM of the St. Bonaventure men's basketball program

By Max Molski

Woj
Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped his final Woj bomb on Wednesday.

Instead of sharing a major trade or transaction, the famed NBA reporter announced his retirement from ESPN.

"I grew up the son of a factory worker two miles from ESPN's campus and only ever dreamed of making a living as a sportswriter," Wojnarowski wrote in a social media statement. "Thirty-seven years ago, the Hartford Courant gave me my first byline and I never stopped chasing the thrill of it.

"This craft transformed my live, but I've decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry. I understand the commitment required in my role and it's an investment that I'm no longer driven to make. Time isn't in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.

"I leave with overwhelming gratitude for countless mentors and colleagues, subjects and stories, readers and viewers. No one has benefitted more than me from the belief, trust and generosity of others.

"The past sever years at ESPN have been a particular privilege. I'm appreciative of the company's leadership -- especially Jimmy Pitaro and Cristina Daglas -- for the understanding and acceptance of my decision to make a lift change.

"After all these years reporting on everyone's teams, I'm headed back to my own.

"-30-"

Wojnarowski, 55, spent the last seven years at ESPN after previous stints at Yahoo Sports and The Record of Bergen County.

Wojnarowski will return to his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, to become the men's basketball program's general manager. His role will include name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities, transfer portal management, professional player programs and more.

"I'm thrilled and humbled to return to St. Bonaventure with an opportunity to serve the university, Coach Mark Schmidt and our elite Atlantic 10 men's basketball program," the 1991 St. Bonaventure graduate said in a university press release. "In these changing times of college sports, I'm eager to join a championship program that combines high-level basketball, national television exposure, pro preparation and NIL opportunities with an intimate, supportive educational environment." 

