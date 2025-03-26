Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan Bulls jersey worn in rookie preseason sold for $4.215M in auction

That first preseason game took place Oct. 5, 1984, in Peoria, Illinois.

By The Associated Press

Jordan
The Associated Press

An autographed Chicago Bulls jersey that Michael Jordan wore in a preseason game during his rookie year sold for $4.215 million at an auction that closed Wednesday.

Sotheby’s billed it as the only game-worn photo-matched Jordan rookie jersey to publicly surface at an auction. Sotheby’s said a private collector made the winning bid.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

MeiGray stated that it believes this is the first jersey Jordan ever wore while playing in the NBA. MeiGray examined video footage from Jordan’s first NBA game while working with forensic analysis firm Proven Data.

That first preseason game took place Oct. 5, 1984, in Peoria, Illinois.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

MeiGray photo-matched the jersey to Oct. 13, 1984, which was Jordan’s fourth NBA game. Sports Investors Authenticated photo-matched it to Oct. 7, 1984, which would have been his second game.

Sotheby’s is auctioning rookie game-worn jerseys from NBA icons Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Prospective buyers can see them in New York beginning March 21.

Sotheby’s said it could be authenticated this extensively because it appeared previous players had worn the jersey before Jordan got it. There are dark stains under the name “Jordan” and under the 23 where it appears multiple other players’ names and numbers had previously appeared.

NBA

NBA 23 hours ago

Bucks say Damian Lillard has deep vein thrombosis in right calf

NBA Mar 24

When does the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament start? Here's how it works

Jordan switched jerseys for his regular-season debut and for the rest of the 1984-85 season.

ESPN reported that this is the fifth-most-expensive NBA jersey ever to get sold by auction. Two of the four jerseys to bring higher prices also were worn by Jordan.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bulls
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us