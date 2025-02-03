Mavericks fans react to shocking Luka Doncic trade with protest outside arena

The Dallas community was left in disbelief on Sunday after the Mavericks pulled a blockbuster trade that sent beloved point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mavs received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round draft pick in 2029 in exchange for Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris, and Doncic. The Utah Jazz were also involved, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino and multiple second-round picks.

In response, heartbroken and frustrated fans gathered outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas to say their goodbyes to the franchise star — and to voice their discontent over the deal.

The impromptu gathering resembled a makeshift memorial, with supporters holding up homemade signs, jerseys and even candles in honor of Doncic. Others took a more fiery approach, chanting and leaving pointed messages aimed at Mavericks management, particularly general manager Nico Harrison.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Fans protest after Luka Doncic trade from Mavs

Harrison defended the decision, emphasizing the team’s need to improve defensively.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” he stated during a press conference, highlighting Davis’ impact on that end of the floor.

However, with both Doncic and Davis currently recovering from injuries, fans are left wondering how the move will shape the future of both teams.

Soon after the trade, Doncic shared a letter he wrote to Mavericks fans, describing them and the city as "special" and expressing that Dallas "will always feel like a home away from home."

While Lakers fans celebrate the addition of another superstar alongside LeBron James, Mavs fans are left heartbroken, questioning whether this trade will haunt Dallas for years to come.

Supporters assembled outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas to bid their farewells and voice their frustrations after Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers over the weekend. NBC 5's Keenan Willard has more.