NBA

Suns star Kevin Durant ruled out for a week with left ankle sprain: Report

Durant, 36, suffered the ankle injury in Sunday's loss as the Suns fell to 35-40.

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Phoenix Suns' season has gone from bad to worse.

Star forward Kevin Durant reportedly will miss at least one week after spraining his left ankle on Sunday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news on Monday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The Suns are 35-40 on the season, sitting 11th in the Western Conference -- a game and a half behind the Sacramento Kings (36-38) for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

The 36-year-old Durant has been a steadying force for the Suns this season despite the team's struggles. He's played in 62 games while averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

With just seven games remaining in the final two weeks of the regular season, there's now serious question about Durant's availability the rest of the way. Charania said Durant will miss the Suns' three-game road trip (against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks), which means the earliest he could return is April 8 against the Golden State Warriors.

NBA

NBA 20 hours ago

5 players, 2 coaches ejected after Pistons-Timberwolves skirmish

NBA Mar 28

Grizzlies fire head coach Taylor Jenkins with 9 games left in regular season

Durant, Team USA's all-time leading scorer, has one year and $54.7 million remaining on his contract with Phoenix after this season.

Team USA forward Kevin Durant surpassed the legendary Lisa Leslie to become USA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer in Olympic competition.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us