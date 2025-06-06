Thunder's Jalen Williams matches NBA legend Bill Walton for remarkable feat

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams made history by stepping onto the court in the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The league announced that the 24-year-old forward became the first player in his third season or earlier to be an All-Star, an All-NBA Team selection and an All-Defensive Team selection and to play in the NBA Finals in the same season since Hall of Famer Bill Walton in 1976-1977.

FINALS FACT: Jalen Williams of the @okcthunder is set to become the first player to be an All-Star, All-NBA Team and All-Defensive Team selection and play in the NBA Finals in the same season in his third season or earlier since Portland’s Bill Walton in 1976-77. pic.twitter.com/BkNkN7abvU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 5, 2025

Williams was in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Finals against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday to complete what has been a breakout season for the No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft.

He averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season while earning his first All-Star selection. After the season he was named Third-Team All-NBA and All-Defensive Second Team, making both for the first time.

By taking the court in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers, Williams completed an NBA accolade checklist that had not been done in nearly five decades.

Walton, the No. 1 pick in the 1974 draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, finished his third season with averages of 18.6 points and a league-leading 14.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.

He finished second in MVP voting behind the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but made Second-Team All-NBA and All-Defensive First-Team. Walton then led the Trail Blazers to their first and only NBA championship after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

Williams and the Thunder need four more victories to check off that final box, which would give Oklahoma City its first NBA championship, and be the franchise's first title since winning as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979.

Who is Jalen Williams?

Williams is a forward for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

How old is Jalen Williams?

Williams is 24-years-old. He was born on April 14, 2001.

Where is Jalen Williams from?

Williams was born in Denver, Colorado. He attended high school in Arizona.

Where did Jalen Williams go to college?

Williams played three seasons at Santa Clara in California.

When was Jalen Williams drafted?

Williams was the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Thunder.