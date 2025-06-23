Watch: Thunder player's baby amusingly knocked out on NBA Finals podium

Oklahoma City relished a raucous atmosphere at Paycom Center after the team won the NBA title for the first time in the city's history.

But there was someone not fazed by the rowdy cheers and excitement of 18,000-plus fans.

That someone was Isaiah Hartenstein's baby son.

As the Thunder celebrated being crowned the latest NBA champions, fans noticed how Hartenstein's son was knocked out asleep on his father's chest on the podium. Even teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, also named Finals MVP, helped prop up his head to avoid being further slumped.

Isaiah Hartenstein's kid is the star of the NBA Finals trophy celebration. Unshakable resolve to sleep. pic.twitter.com/k4cbmywgqp — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) June 23, 2025

ESPN reporter Lisa Salters talked to Hartenstein on the podium and asked him about his son.

"I don't know why he's asleep right now, but I guess it's not loud enough," Hartenstein said before giving fans an order. "I'm going to need y'all to get louder real quick."

"I guess it's not loud enough..."



Isaiah Hartenstein's son was sleeping through the raucous trophy celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/XtEmb4E9T9 — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2025

Despite the fans' increased volume of cheers and claps, the baby remained knocked out.

The NBA world had plenty of reactions to the moment, including former Oklahoma City star Kevin Durant, who congratulated his ex-team for its victory.

Lil Hartenstein is slumped 😂😂😂 congrats Okc. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 23, 2025

This angle of Hartenstein's baby 😂 pic.twitter.com/gcDREBDdg1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 23, 2025

Hartenstein’s baby sound asleep on his chest during this raucous celebration is just about the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) June 23, 2025

All the players trying to get Hartenstein to lift his kids head up was comedy 😂 — Rui Montilla (@RuiMontilla) June 23, 2025

It'll make a great story for Hartenstein to tell his son one day when he's grown up.

