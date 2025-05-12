Giannis Antetokounmpo open to leaving Bucks and exploring potential fits: Report

For the first time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is exploring his options.

The Greek Freak reportedly is open to leaving the Milwaukee Bucks after a third straight first-round playoff exit, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Charania added that the two-time league MVP has not made any firm decisions about his future just yet. But, after 12 seasons in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo's open-minded to figuring out where his best long-term fit is.

Antetokounmpo, 30, is coming off perhaps the best statistical season of his decorated career. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists over 67 games, which is likely to earn him a seventh straight All-NBA First Team nod.

The Bucks, though, fell to the Indiana Pacers in five games for another early playoff exit. With Damian Lillard expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles, Milwaukee's expectations for next year won't be much higher.

Charania said that discussions about Antetokounmpo's future are expected to ramp up during the NBA draft combine in Chicago this week. Teams have often approached the Bucks about his availability, but the Bucks wouldn't trade the 2021 Finals MVP unless he asked out.

If bidding for Antetokounmpo does begin, expect plenty of franchises to be interested in his services. He has two years remaining on his contract before a player option in the summer of 2027.

While the second round of the playoffs roll on, this is a storyline worth monitoring across the league.