Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki attends Luka Dončić's Lakers debut

The Mavericks legend showed up to watch as Dončić played his first game in Los Angeles after his trade from Dallas.

By Ahraya Burns

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance at Luka Dončić’s debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game marks a significant transition in Mavericks history, as Dončić, once considered Nowitzki’s successor in Dallas, begins a new chapter in Los Angeles.

Nowitzki, who spent his entire 21-season career with the Mavericks and led them to their first NBA championship in 2011, was a mentor to Dončić during his early years in Dallas.

Dirk
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 15: Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki talks with Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks after the Mavericks defeated the Suns 123-90 in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Getty Images)
Dončić became the face of the franchise following Nowitzki’s retirement in 2019, earning multiple All-Star selections and leading the Mavericks on deep playoff runs.

His trade to the Lakers was a major move in the NBA, and his first game in Los Angeles drew attention — including from his former mentor.

Nowitzki’s presence at the game reflects the Mavericks’ history and the evolving landscape of the league.

While Dončić’s move marks a new era, his connection with Nowitzki remains a notable part of Dallas basketball history.

