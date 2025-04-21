Cooper Flagg is going pro.

The Duke star officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft on Monday in an Instagram post.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 37 games as a freshman for Duke, winning College Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year and leading the Blue Devils to their first Final Four appearance since 2022.

Flagg entered the collegiate season as the consensus top recruit, and he lived up to all the expectations. Duke went 35-4 with a 19-1 mark in the ACC -- winning the regular season and conference tournament titles. While the Blue Devils fell two games short of a national championship, it wasn't due to Flagg's production. He scored 27 points in the Final Four loss to Houston.

There were rumors that Flagg could consider returning to Durham for a sophomore season, but NBA money -- mainly once he gets to his second contract and beyond -- is too much to pass up, even in the NIL era.

The forward from Maine is now widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in June's draft, but the team who has the right to select him is still unknown.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set for Monday, May 12, with three teams sharing a 14% chance at winning the top pick -- the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. Other teams in the mix include the New Orleans Pelicans (12.5%), Philadelphia 76ers (10.5%), Brooklyn Nets (9%), Toronto Raptors (7.5%) and San Antonio Spurs (6%).

The NBA Draft will take place from June 25-26 in New York.

What teams have the best chance at landing potential No. 1 overall pick, Duke's Cooper Flagg? Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.