Celtics to be sold to Massachusetts native William Chisholm: Report

The Boston Celtics have found a buyer.

William Chisholm, a Massachusetts native and lifelong C's fan, will purchase the historic NBA franchise, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Thursday morning. He also reports "the new ownership group includes Celtics minority owner Robert Hale."

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Chisholm has agreed to buy the team at a $6.1-billion valuation -- a record for a North American sports team.

Chisholm is the managing director and co-founder of private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. He grew up on the North Shore and attended Dartmouth College.

The Grousbeck family announced last July that it intended "to sell a majority interest in 2024 or early 2025" and expected Wyc Grousbeck to stay on as team governor until 2028. The Grousbeck's have owned the team since 2002 and the franchise has won two championships during that span.

The Celtics, who won their league record 18th championship last season, are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 50-19 record as of Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information is available.

