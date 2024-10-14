NBA

Basketball Hall of Fame enshrines class of 2024: Jerry West, Vince Carter, more

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame held its ceremony on Sunday

By Brian Mahoney | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jerry West made history Sunday by becoming the first three-time inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

This honor for West, who died in June at 86, was for his work as a contributor, largely recognizing the eight championships he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win as an executive.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“Contributor to the game of basketball, that is you in every single sense and that will live on forever,” said West's son, Jonnie, as Lakers Hall of Famers such as Magic Johnson and James Worthy, and coach Pat Riley sat on stage close by at Symphony Hall.

He had already been inducted for his playing career with the Lakers, and then again in 2010 as a member of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal.

Michael Cooper, another of West's former Lakers players, also was enshrined Sunday as part of the 13-member class led by Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups.

Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal were also inducted as superfans of the sport.

Los Angeles Lakers Oct 6

LeBron, son Bronny James play together for first time in Lakers preseason game

NBA Jul 2

Here are the NBA's highest-paid players for the 2024-25 season

NBA Aug 20

When does the NBA season begin? 2024-25 key dates

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBA
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us